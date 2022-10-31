Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $682,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.71 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

