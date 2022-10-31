Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $50.65 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

