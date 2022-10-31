Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,101,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

