Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,101,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

