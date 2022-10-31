Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Petrofac Price Performance

POFCY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

