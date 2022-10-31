PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,022,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,490,752. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.03%. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 16.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.