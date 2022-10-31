PG&E (PCG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00.

10/21/2022 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,802,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,668,488. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get PG&E Co alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.21%. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 596.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,437,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.