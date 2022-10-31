Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 441,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flywire by 83.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

