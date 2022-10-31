Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,007,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.2 days.
Piaggio & C. Stock Up 8.9 %
PIAGF stock opened at 2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.44. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of 2.00 and a one year high of 3.50.
About Piaggio & C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C. (PIAGF)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.