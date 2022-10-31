Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,007,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.2 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 8.9 %

PIAGF stock opened at 2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.44. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of 2.00 and a one year high of 3.50.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

