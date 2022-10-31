Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.