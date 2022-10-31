Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

PIPR traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 110,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.