Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $98,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.26. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.17. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.