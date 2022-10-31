Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after buying an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

