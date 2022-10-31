Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,511,500 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 8,331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,284.2 days.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PITAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poste Italiane in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

