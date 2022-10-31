PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $629,932.95 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $629,932.95 and $156.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00268941 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003743 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004643 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019294 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

