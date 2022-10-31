PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $707,121.76 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $707,121.76 and $67.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00033504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00269227 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004606 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019294 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.