PotCoin Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. PotCoin has a market cap of $650,658.94 and $284.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00268308 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001261 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019119 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

