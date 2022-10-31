Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $76.61 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

