Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.02 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

