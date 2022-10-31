Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,275,000 after buying an additional 560,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

