Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
