Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

