Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

PFG opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

