Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,936,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Price Performance
Shares of Principal Solar stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Principal Solar
