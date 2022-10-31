Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, reports. Professional had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million.

Professional Stock Performance

PFHD opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Professional alerts:

Institutional Trading of Professional

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Professional

PFHD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Professional to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.