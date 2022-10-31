Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

