Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00026986 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.89 million and $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,473.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.54417304 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,426,100.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.