Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.28. 3,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

