ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $12.04. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.