Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €94.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,055. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.