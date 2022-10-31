Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 15.3% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 13.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 175,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,861. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

