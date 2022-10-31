Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Down 25%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares fell 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 8,331,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 1,606,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

