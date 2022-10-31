Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 3974074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Pure Gold Mining Trading Down 22.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

