Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Qiagen by 684.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 9,333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after purchasing an additional 877,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Qiagen by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,336,000 after acquiring an additional 691,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after buying an additional 642,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

