QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.42 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $35,814.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00012324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.95 or 0.31408038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012267 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.55786682 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,815.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

