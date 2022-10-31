QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $118.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

