Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 2,599,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

Shares of QUCOF stock remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.