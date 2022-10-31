RA International Group (LON:RAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 47338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.10 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.92.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.