Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.94 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $89.94 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.01619874 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005954 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023135 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.01861179 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

