Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $11.16 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

