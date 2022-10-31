Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.