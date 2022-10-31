Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $27.90. Range Resources shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 37,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Range Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

