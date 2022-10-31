Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

RPID stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 335.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

