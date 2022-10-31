Raymond James Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $97.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

