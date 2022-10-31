Raymond James Increases First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target to $41.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.70. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

