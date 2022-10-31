Raymond James Increases Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $335.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $317.58 on Friday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $161.98 and a fifty-two week high of $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.