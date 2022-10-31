Raymond James Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $129.69 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

