Raymond James Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $63.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $83.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

