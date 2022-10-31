Raymond James Raises First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $29.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Busey Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Busey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

