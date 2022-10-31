ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.58 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $12.58 million and $5,323.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00270368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003761 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019515 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

