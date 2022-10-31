Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 45.5 %

RWODW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

